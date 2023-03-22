Diablo makes his appearance at Milan Fashion Week – Diablo IV

While we have seen some strange and wonderful partnerships and collaborations over the years, we really did not expect Diablo to light up the runways at Milan Fashion Week.

Blizzard collaborated with fashion brand Han Kjøbenhavn to create a line of outfits shown at the annual fashion event, each intended to reflect and be inspired by the stark world of Sanctuary.

The California developer has shared a look at the outfits, which you can see in the tweet below, and as for how the outfits were created, founder and artistic director of Han Kjøbenhavn, Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen recently spoke with NME about the clothes.

“Conflict is an important word – no emotions exist without conflict. For me, darkness is beauty. How do you balance the two things? That awakens a [geheel] new feeling. What we create has a lot of volume and language in the garments we work with, so in that sense I try to mirror the journey within Diablo and my own journey.”

Davidsen, who says he used to make Diablo played, also revealed that this collaboration with Blizzard will include apparel that fans can actually wear, but that these will come in the future.