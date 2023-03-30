Steam ends support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 on January 2024 – That’s Gaming

108

Valve has announced that as of January 1, 2024, the Steam service will no longer be available for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1. When the time comes, there will only be support for Windows 10, Windows 11, and newer.

In the announcement, Valve let it be known that the choice was made because the front end of the store uses an embedded version of Google Chrome, which itself already no longer supports older windows versions.

The company also communicated that although the deadline is still far away, it does advise users to upgrade already.