Farming Simulator League Off-Season Tournament

GIANTS Softwaredeveloper of the agricultural simulation videogame Farming Simulatorhas announced an off-season tournament that will take place during the gaming festival CAGGTUS in Leipzig, Germany.

The FSL will begin its fifth season later this year.and the Easter Challenge will serve as an official pre-season tournament. The competition will be open to professional players as well as all visitors in teams of three, and will feature a prize of 15.000€.

FSL is the official esports circuit for Farming Simulator. It started as a way to showcase Farming Simulator during trade and video game shows, but, as the gameplay proved so popular, the company decided to invest in the esports scene.

FSL is partnered with technology and esports brands, such as. noblechairs and Nitradoas well as with more traditional companies focused on agriculture, such as DLGthe German Agricultural Society and the agricultural magazine Profi. The league has not yet announced details about the upcoming season.

According to GIANTS Software, the tournament aims to. “fuel the anticipation”. for the upcoming league season, while showcasing the gameplay to a wider audience. FSL teams such as mYinsanity and Trelleborg will also make an appearance at the tournament, giving the public a chance to test their skills against professional FSL players.