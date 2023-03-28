Alibaba Cloud sets up a blockchain and gaming lab in Japan

Alibaba Cloud will open a structure in Japan to accompany the developers from Web3 games. The Chinese giant also plans to launch a blockchain node service in the archipelago.

This Monday, the cloud branch ofAlibaba has announced the upcoming opening in Shibuya, Japan of a ” blockchain lab “dedicated to game developers.

“We are providing a place for game developers to come together and improve their skills in blockchain technology,” the firm wrote in a statement, saying the center would help developers “explore more business opportunities in the Web3 era.

In addition, developers will get “direct access” to Alibaba Cloud’s Web3 partner ecosystem such as Safeheron and NodeReal.

We learn that a hackaton around Web3 gaming is organized next month by the company. The winning team of developers will win 2 million yen and receive support from the cloud subsidiary.

At the same time, Alibaba Cloud also teased the future launch of a blockchain node service in Japan. “The service, which is currently being tested for guest users, will provide a more user-friendly experience for developers leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s scalable, efficient and secure infrastructure,” the announcement reads.

In December, Alibaba Cloud unveiled a roadmap for Blockchain Node Servicea blockchain node service on demand.

Last month, its rival Tencent Has partnered with several blockchain networks including Ankr and Avalanche. Its cloud branch also builds products for Web3 developers.

