Spacer’s Choice Edition available now – That’s Gaming

Private Division, Obsidian Entertainment and Virtuos announced today that The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition introduces updated lighting and environments, dynamic 4K resolution, more realistic characters thanks to improved details, a maximum level increased to level 99 and more. Including the base game and all DLC content for a suggested retail price of €59.99 and available until March 21, 2023 at a special introductory price of €47.99, is The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition The ultimate way to play the beloved and award-winning RPG. Players who have purchased the base game The Outer Worlds and the accompanying DLC Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon already have, can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for a discounted suggested retail price of €9.99.

“Whether you The Outer Worlds have never played or explored every corner of the Halcyon colony, Spacer’s Choice Edition is the complete way to experience this beloved RPG. And I’m not just saying that because the board is also paying my salary,” said Leonard Boyarsky, co-game director at Obsidian Entertainment. “The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition has improved graphics and performance, increased maximum level and 100% less packaging!” said Tim Cain, co-game director at Obsidian Entertainment.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition offers several improvements that ensure the already gripping RPG offers an even better, immersive experience. Updated for a completely new generation, the game features altered environments, with increased material quality in many areas, AI improvements such as better NPC routes and some new poacher animations, plus enhanced visual effects to help players experience the game even better than before. Players will also appreciate the updated dubbing, improved facial animations and increased hair, skin and shader detail, bringing their favorite characters even more to life. Finally, the game not only looks better, it also runs smoother than ever, with improved performance and better load times.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition pays tribute to the award-winning 2019 game, remastered with numerous improvements that make this the definitive edition. At the center is the player-driven story Obsidian is known for. Your choices determine not only how the story unfolds, but also the development of characters, additional stories and scenarios for the ending.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is available now as a digital download for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC for a suggested retail price of $59.99 and temporarily available at a special introductory price of $47.99 until March 21, 2023. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition contains the base game The Outer Worlds and both DLCs Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon. Players who The Outer Worlds and the accompanying DLC Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon already have for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store) can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for the latest console generation within the same console family or, if applicable, at the same PC store at a discounted suggested retail price of €9.99. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition has a PEGI 18 rating.