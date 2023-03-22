Sonic Frontiers “Sights, Sounds and Speed Update” goes live on March 23 – That’s Gaming

177

Sonic Frontiers has been an unprecedented success for Sega, with more than 2.9 million copies sold through February 2023, exceeding expectations. While it does not mean the end for 2D Sonic titles, Sonic Team will support the current game with free content, with the first update to be released on March 23.

Sega has informed fans (such as Reddit user volo34) by email that the “Sights, Sounds and Speed Update” will go live on March 23. It adds a Jukebox, so fans can listen to any song in the game, and a Photo Mode to capture images of their surroundings. New Challenge Modes are also coming, although little has been revealed about them.

Update 2 will celebrate Sonic’s birthday and add the Open Zone Challenge and new Koco. Update 3 will add new playable characters, presumably Knuckles, Tails and Amy, and a new story. Stay tuned for more details on release dates in the coming months.

Sonic Frontiers is available for Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S.