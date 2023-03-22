DeFiLlama does not intend to launch any tokens at this time

DeFiLlama was forced to justify the launch of a native token after one of his employees a forked l’blockchain data aggregator and stated that it was the subject of a Hostile takeover bid.

This weekend, an employee of DeFiLlama known under the pseudonym 0xngmi and followed by more than 60,000 people, claimed that “the DefiLlama team” was forking the protocol because the original project was subject to a ” Hostile takeover “. “There is an attempt underway to launch a token that does not represent us. We don’t want to be associated with it, tweeted the developer on Sunday.

One day earlier, DefiLlama announced that it had passed the $5 billion mark in volume on its platform and seemed teaser the upcoming arrival of an airdrop.

Meanwhile, another DefiLlama contributor, ” Kofi “, stated that the project wanted to issue a crypto “against the will of all the other members of the team”.

On Monday evening, DefiLlama finally came back to the situation and made it known that the protocol did not intend no native token launch for the moment.

The DeFiLlama team would like to apologize for the events that took place yesterday due to miscommunication and misunderstanding within the team […] There are no LLAMA tokens currently planned, and any airdrop will be discussed with the community.” wrote The decentralized finance platform.

A message approved by Koki and 0xngmi. The latter tweeted afterwards that “all” the problems had been solved and that the fork would be cancelled. The aggregator and its 2 contributors seem to have found a common ground.

