Screen time – February 2023

It’s a new month and that means we have another slew of movies and TV series to look forward to. Although January had a few interesting choices to keep an eye on, it was generally a more stable month, but February looks very different. For one thing, it looks like movie theaters will be the place to be, as a whole host of exciting films, from a variety of genres, will debut in the coming weeks.

But before we get into our picks for the month, a quick bit of housekeeping as usual. We based our picks on a British release calendar, so be sure to check your local theater for accurate listings.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – February 3

You’ve probably seen all sorts of reviews and thoughts about this film, but it hasn’t actually been released in the UK yet. In the Puss in Boots solo routing follow-up, Antonio Banderas once again voices the titular feline hero as he travels to replenish his nine lives now that he is down to his last. With Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and more also lending their voices to roles, all atop a mesmerizing animation style that brings the story to life, this will be one of the biggest films of the month.

The Whale – Feb. 3

Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood comeback so far has been quite remarkable. Although the actor is not quite the action legend he once was, Fraser has found himself in many acclaimed drama roles and The Whale is his latest. Based on a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, this is a story meant to be hard and complex.

Knock at the Cabin – February 3

M. Night Shyamalan is known for making rather unusual and disturbing films, and the upcoming Knock at the Cabin certainly fits this bill as well. This story is about a family taken hostage while on vacation, where they are forced to make a decision to avert the apocalypse. With Dave Bautista leading the cast alongside Rupert Grint, this will be a chilling thriller.

You – Season 4 – Part 1 [Netflix] – February 9

Oh Joe, you just never learn. Following the events of season 3, Netflix’s stalker drama returns with Penn Badgley’s Joe leaving the United States behind in favor of starting a new life in London. Aiming to live like a normal person away from temptation, Joe finds himself wrapped up in the ladder of high society and soon falls back into his old ways. How this will all play out for the strangely charming stalker, we’ll know in March when Part 2 premieres.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance – February 10

How many movies can Hollywood churn out about a male stripper? Apparently a lot. The trilogy of Channing Tatum-led films will be completed in a few weeks when Magic Mike’s Last Dance debuts in theaters. Exact plot details regarding this latest film are being kept close to the chest, but we know it will feature lots of shirtless dudes and tons of tightly choreographed dance numbers.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – February 17

When a Marvel movie appears on a screen time, you can be damn sure it will be the biggest movie of the month. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sees Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s The Wasp get sucked into the Quantum Realm along with their families, including Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang. What and who (cough, cough…Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror) awaits them on the other side and will have repercussions throughout the MCU.

Outer Banks – Season 3 [Netflix] – February 23

After the events of season 2, the Pogue family of outcasts has washed up on a desert island. With the promise of a future of freedom ahead of them, danger and menace is never far away from this band of misfits, and that is exactly what we will see unfold when season 3 of Outer Banks is released on Netflix in February. With Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant all back and reprising their roles, expect another gripping treasure-hunting story.

Cocaine Bear – February 24

Looking at the title, you would think this was some silly, budget monster movie, when in reality Cocaine Bear is an over-dramatization of a real event. This film tells the story of what happened when a bear found a dropped load of cocaine in a Georgia forest, and sees the very large mammal go on a rampage and wreak all sorts of havoc in a thriller designed to be hilarious but somewhat disturbing.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 5 [Netflix] – February 24

For many, it is this documentary that catapulted the love of Formula One around the world. The stylized inside look at motorsports pulled back the curtain and took the focus away from the on-track action and instead put it on the rivalries and dynamics that make the paddock such a cutthroat place. Looking ahead to the 2022 season, Drive to Survive: Season 5 will explore all the storylines that led to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing becoming world champions … again.

That does it for a new episode of Screen Time. Be sure to join us again in a month as we watch and see what March 2023 has in store for film and TV fans.