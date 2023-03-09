Kresus closes a Series A deal to build a “super Web3 app

Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Traina, Kresus wants to offer a ” super Web3 app “. The startup has received support from Liberty City Ventures and other investors.

Kresus has just completed a 25 million financing round led by New York-based VC Liberty City Ventures.

JetBlue VenturesCraft Ventures, Franklin Templeton and several business angels including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and the co-founders of GeminiTyler and Cameron Winklevoss, also participated in the series A of the startup.

Kresuswhich has not yet put any product on the market, develops a mobile wallet application for digital assets.

At BusinessInsider, Trevor Traina said his company, which now employs about 100 people, was building a ” portal “with many crypto features.

The application, which is expected to be launched by the end of the year, will allow, among other things, to buy, sell and store NFTs or to have a “ universal identifier for Internet “.

In the past, the co-founder and owner of Kresus created several successful startups like CompareNet and IfOnly, acquired by Mastercard in 2020.

Trevor is one of the best leaders and founders we’ve met. We’ve seen at least two dozen wallet apps. None of them had the technical team of Kresus,” commented James Lang, partner at Liberty City Ventures.

Trevor Traina most recently (2018-2021) held the position ofU.S. Ambassador to Austria.

