LEC Winter Season: Groups: Week 1 Results and Roundup – League of Legends

It’s the first week of the group stage of the LEC Winter Season and that means it’s time for best of three’s. This new format had some great games over the weekend and showed some different choices in the league.

Day 1:

VIT v. TH

Game 1 (VIT win)

VIT: Zion; Kindred; Syndra; Ezreal; Karma

TH: K’Sante; Wukong; Azir; Caitlyn; Varus

VIT hammered TH through the bot lane, Bo was all over Kindred and TH just couldn’t beat VIT in teamfights.

Game 2 (TH win)

VIT: Jax; Wukong; Kassadin; Caitlyn; Lux

TH: K’Sante: Vi; Marleen; Zeri; Nautilus

TH won in the 2v2 bot and both Jankos and Mersa consistently found good roams. Jackspektra was unstoppable once he got a lead and took TH to victory.

Game 3 (VIT win)

VIT: Gragas; Kindred; Azir; Sivir; Renata Glasc

TH: Jax; Vi; Syndra; Zeri; Soraka

Bo found good early picks, but TH found the better team fights. Lots of great back and forth battles in the middle game, and a scant VIT forced Nexus off at the first opportunity.

KOI vs. SK

Game 1 (KOI win)

KOI: Knoes; Sejuani; Sylas; Sivir; Karma

SK: Renekton; Maokai; Jayce; Xayah; Nautilus

KOI got two early kills mid through a counter gank, and KOI pressed their lane advantages to perfection, with Larssen being an outlier.

Game 2 (KOI win)

SK: Sion; Amumu; Azir; Caitlyn; Lux

KOI: Aatrox; Sejuani; Sylas; Lucian; Nami

KOI won in lanes and in picks, but Markoon managed to steal Baron from them. SK, however, could not keep up with KOI in late team battles.

Day 2:

MAD v. AST

Game 1 (MAD win)

MAD: K’Sante; Maokai; Azir; Lucian; Nami

AST: Jax; Vi; Rye; Ezreal; Karma

MAD were laning better, but AST found better picks. Nisqy was accelerated on Azir and MAD were the better team fighters.

Game 2 (AST win)

AST: Jax; Jarvan IV; Sylas; Lucian; Nami

MAD: Gragas; Vi; Rye; Draven; Ashe

A bloody bone lane fight led to an early three for three, with both mid laners accelerating early. Dajor was everywhere he needed to be for AST and Kobbe had a great game.

Game 3 (MAD win)

MAD: K’Sante; Sejuani; Azir; Aphelios; Dorsen

AST: Jax; Vi; Karma; Cassiopeiea; Pulling

Lots of picks everywhere, but K’Sante grew a strong lead in lane. Jeonghoon had a great game and was everywhere, but Nisqy and Chasy put MAD on their backs.

G2 against BDS

Game 1 (G2 win)

G2: Jax; Lillia; Jayce; Kai’Sa; Nautlius

BDS: Yarn; Sejuani; Rye; Zeri; Alistair

Yike got to drive the farm and find picks. BDS won via the bot lane, but it wasn’t enough. Yike was involved in all but one of G2’s 22 kills and had a 5.7k gold lead by the end of the game.

Game 2 (BDS win)

BDS: Olaf; Elise; Azir; Zeri; Lulu

G2: Jax; Bel’Veth; Sylas; Xayah; Nautilus

BDS got three early kills to speed up Azir and BDS moved forward in a great team fight. Nuc was unstoppable and all of BDS coordinated well in team fights.

Game 3 (G2 win)

G2: Jax; Lillia; Jayce; Varus; Leona

BDS: Renekton; Sejuani; Rye; Caitlyn; Karma

G2’s laners won everywhere and G2 applied pressure everywhere. G2 had too much range for BDS to handle and snowballed an extreme early lead.

Day 3:

VIT versus KOI

Game 1 (KOI win)

VIT: Gwen; Sejuani; Jayce; Sivir; Lulu

KOI: K’Sante; Vi; Orianna; Zeri; Soraka

KOI bullied VIT through the bot lane, although Photon was growing a lead top. Comp was accelerated and KOI was able to force brute force fights.

Game 2 (KOI win)

KOI: K’Sante; Xin Zhao; Azir; Sivir; Ashe

VIT: Olaf; Nidalee; Joh; Xayah; Nautilus

An early 2v2 kill in favor of KOI in bot and a counter gank for another set-up Comp. Malrang was everywhere, and despite Photon’s best efforts, VIT never got back in the game.

MAD against G2

Game 1 (G2 win)

MAD: K’Sante; Sejuani; Marleen; Zeri; Lulu

G2: Olaf; Lillia; Tristana; Draven; Rakan

An early kill top accelerated BrokenBlade and Caps, and G2 were significantly better at fighting in the middle game, leading to a clean close out.

Game 2 (G2 win)

G2: Jax; Maokai; Kassadin; Draven; Soraka

MAD: Jayce; Sejuani; Sylas; Ezreal; Leona

Chasy and Nisqy performed well, but Hans Sama also grew a lead. Although Carzzy did a lot with a bit, G2 was able to find and play many good battles for their scaling lanes.