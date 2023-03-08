REVIEW Knock at the Cabin – the thriller that proved M. Night Shyamalan can make really “bad” movies

If you’ve been waiting a while for Knock at the Cabin, find out that it’s already playing in theaters. However, you’d do well not to go “to the tree praised with the sack”.

Granted, this isn’t necessarily the first “bad” film made by M. Night Shyamalan, but it might be the first “really bad” film, and I’ll explain why I think so in a moment.

Knock at the Cabin, a big miss for M. Night Shyamalan

If you haven’t seen Knock at the Cabin by now, it’s not wasted time, but, as mentioned earlier, you might walk out of the theater a little disappointed.

At the outset, I’ll warn you that this review may contain spoilers, because otherwise I’d have no way of explaining why the famous director’s recent film doesn’t live up to expectations in the slightest.

M. Night Shyamalan first made a name for himself with The Sixth Sense, and then went on to hit the big time with several other interesting films like Old and Split.

And while in all of the above, M. Night Shyamalan has been kind enough to introduce the element of surprise at the end, in Knock at the Cabin you keep waiting for it, but it never comes. In other words, what you’re presented with at the beginning is what it is!

Perhaps that’s the element of surprise: the lack of the element of surprise.

Dave Bautista does, admittedly, manage to play exceptional in this film, which doesn’t make it all that hard to watch. What’s more, you’ll also briefly see Rupert Grint, who you already know from the Harry Potter series.

The action takes place, as the film’s title tells us, in a mountain cabin, where a family of two fathers and a little girl are besieged by a group of doomsday harbingers who subject them to a more than bizarre treatment.

All in all, if you want to add to your collection of seen movies, you can give this one a chance, but don’t expect too much, because the ending will completely disappoint you.