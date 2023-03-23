Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition is now available on Xbox and Game Pass – That’s Gaming

114

Bandai Namco’s Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is finally available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via the Microsoft Store). It is also playable on Game Pass. Of course, this is not the base game, but The Prince’s Edition, which includes all the DLC. Check out the release trailer below.

Set centuries after Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (also on Game Pass), the sequel focuses on Evan Pettwhisker Tildrum, who was supposed to take the throne of Ding Dong Dell. Unfortunately, after a sudden coup, he must flee and establish a new kingdom. He is joined by Roland Crane, the president of an earthly nation suddenly transported to this world, and other allies.

The Prince’s Edition includes two DLCs: The Lair of the Lost Lord and The Tales of a Timeless Tome. Each contains new quests, equipment, items and dungeons to explore.