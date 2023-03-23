Auros, the crypto market maker, gets its head above water

Aurosa crypto market maker heavily impacted by thecollapse from FTXhas completed a tour de table from 17 million dollars from VivCourt.

Following the surprise bankruptcy of FTX, Aurosan algorithmic trading and market-making company specializing in crypto, found itself with the equivalent of about $20 million locked up on Sam Bankman Fried’s platform.

Ill-fated since then and in temporary bankruptcy proceedings in the British Virgin Islands until last week, Auros has just received the support of several investors.

On Tuesday, the company announced it had raised 17 million dollars in a funding round led by the Australian traditional trading firm VivCourt with the participation of Bit DigitalPrimal Capital and Epoch Capital.

“This is part of our ongoing strategic expansion plan to ensure that Auros is well positioned to take advantage of new growth opportunities in 2023 and beyond.” stated. the market maker on Twitter.

We learn that, following the fundraising, Auros will now collaborate with VivCourt and crypto-mining investment firm Bit Digital to create synergies between their respective businesses.

We are the same company we were before FTX,” Benjamin Roth, Auros’ CIO, proclaimed during an interview with Coindesk.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Register-to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.