Lifestyle

Aston Martin teams up with Girard-Perregaux for limited watch line -.

By Liam Herbert

If you’re looking for a new timepiece and you happen to be a fan of Aston Martin, the car company’s latest collaboration with watchmaker Girard-Perregaux may be worth checking out.

The pair have collaborated to create the first-ever green ceramic Laureato timepiece, which is designed in Aston Martin’s racing green color scheme and is available in one of two sizes, 42 mm and 38 mm. Both are very limited, however, with only 388 of the first being made and 188 of the last available.

Although neither Aston Martin nor Girard-Perregaux has announced the prices of either watch model, we are told that they will be available at select retailers beginning in June 2023.

Read:  Bungie teams up with SteelSeries for a collection of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware
Aston Martin teams up with Girard-Perregaux for limited watch line
Aston Martin

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 24 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

ChefGPT hat mir gesagt, was ich kochen soll, jetzt bin ich arm

Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition is now available on Xbox and Game Pass – That’s Gaming