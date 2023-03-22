Retribution is now available for PSVR2 and Steam – That’s Gaming

60

After launching last year on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is now available for PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR. Players explore New Orleans with new and returning locations, this time with nighttime exploration. Check out the launch trailer below.

The undead will be as relentless as ever, with larger numbers of Walkers and stronger human opponents. You will have new weapons such as the saw-off shotgun, chainsaw and SMG, but also watch out for The Axeman, a powerful enemy that will not stop you.

A brand new faction, the Exiles, has also been added and offers significant rewards if you help them. You could also take them by force, continuing the first game theme of helping or hurting your fellow survivors.

Developer Skydance Interactive has not revealed what’s coming next for the series, but is working on a new VR action RPG called Behemoth. It will come out in fall 2023 for Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2 and PC VR headsets.