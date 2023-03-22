La Poste invests in blockchain startup Carbonable

Carbonablea French start-up that develops a blockchain platform dedicated to the management of the carbon offsethas raised 1.2 million euros from La Poste Ventures and Ethereal Ventures.

Founded in the capital in 2021 by Guillaume Leti and Ramzi Laieb, Carbonable builds a solution that makes it easier for companies to manage their carbon offset thanks to the technology blockchain.

Startup tokenizes carbon credits in NFT format with the aim of improving cost, security and transparency of investments.

This Tuesday, Carbonable has announced that it has completed a round of financing of 1.2 million euros led by Ethereal Ventures and La Poste Venturesa fund of La Poste Group launched in partnership with Xange.

This is a major step forward in our ambition to address some of the most pressing needs of the voluntary carbon market, by leveraging blockchain technology. Our vision? To enable companies to drive their carbon contributions with the same efficiency as their operations,” the startup boasted on LinkedIn, saying it wants to become “the ultimate technology partner” in this area.

For Olivier Senot, Director of Innovation at Docaposte, the digital subsidiary of the Laposte group, Carbonable is in a “unique position” to help achieve carbon neutrality more quickly.

According to a statement shared with RoyalsBlue.comCarbonable already serves several large traditional companies such as Pierre Fabre Laboratories but also Web3 players such as Argent. Its platform is powered by the StarkNet designed by Starkware.

This new funding will allow the company, which had already received support from Coline Debayle of Time For the Planet and Ethereum core developer Abdelhamid Bakhta, to swell its teams and accelerate on R&D.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Register-to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.