PS5 Pro Details possibly coming in coming months says reports – That’s Gaming

248

A recent report by journalist Tom Henderson claimed that Sony was working on a PS5 Pro and that the company planned to release the more powerful version of its current-generation console sometime in 2024. And while at the time details about exactly what the console would bring were scarce, that could soon change.

In a recent stream, Henderson claimed that more details about the PS5 Pro should become available within the next few months – although it’s unlikely he was referring to information made available through official channels. Either way, we could soon know more about the console. Meanwhile, Henderson also stated that Sony has more PlayStation hardware in development besides the PS5 Pro, but he did not elaborate on what that might be. It remains to be seen if he is referring to the previously rumored PS5 model with a removable disk drive.

That model would reportedly be released in September, if reports are to be believed. A PlayStation Showcase is reportedly being planned for early June, so maybe we’ll hear something about that.