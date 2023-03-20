Porsche now has a caravan

Porsche is known for creating high-performance sports cars among some other high-end vehicles. What you might not traditionally associate with Porsche is a caravan.

However, as seen in a recent concept video, it seems that Porsche is working with renowned caravan manufacturer Airstream to re-create the latter’s original design.

With improved aerodynamics, an aluminum exterior and a luxurious interior, there is a lot to like about this Porsche caravan, check out the details in full in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skB98f9inCY/