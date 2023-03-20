Peppa Pigs latest adventure begins today with Peppa Pig: World Adventure – That’s Gaming

171

Outright Games, the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, today launches in partnership with Hasbro Peppa Pig: World Adventure on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Fans can join Peppa on the journey of a lifetime and build a home in Peppa’s neighborhood together their own family and friends in this new, interactive story-driven game.

Inspired by several episodes of the wildly popular TV series, fans can fly, drive and sail to some of the world’s most famous places, including New York, Hollywood Boulevard, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Buckingham Palace in London and more.

Explore in style with plenty of new outfits and accessories and complete a greater amount of quests and mini-games than ever before, encountering new and exciting experiences along the way. Fans will meet new characters and even encounter familiar faces on their journeys.

Along the way, it’s not just the fun that can be found! Players can become interior designers and create a unique house decorated with souvenirs from their journey in Peppa’s neighborhood. In addition to creating a house, players can test their creative skills and involve their family and friends in the story. There is a collection of clothing and accessories to choose from, and players can even make family and friends look like their favorite characters!

There are several features to make the game accessible to younger players, including a guided tutorial at the beginning, a simple and intuitive menu and read-aloud text throughout the game, as well as simple and easy-to-use mechanics that require the same controller buttons so children can easily learn them.

David Moral, Lead Producer of Petoons: “We knew we needed to find exciting new adventures and locations for this game and after taking inspiration from episodes of the TV series in which Peppa travels, we felt this would fit well with what we were trying to achieve. It meant we could add more variety to the gameplay and also incorporate some exciting but simple mechanics for players, such as driving through the famous New York traffic!

We always work hard on the design and overall tone to make sure the humor and feel of the show is present, and one of our main goals for this game was to make the customizations bigger and better to give players that variety again. There are so many options that allow players to enter their family into the game and build their home in Peppa’s world. We want players to be really creative and express themselves and have a lot of fun with these mechanics.

We’re very proud of our work on this game and this globally beloved brand and we can’t wait for everyone to play it.”

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games said: “We have been honored to partner with Hasbro for four titles and it has been a pleasure to bring the global celebrity Peppa Pig to new platforms. We now see preschool-aged children and their parents embracing video games, allowing fans to enjoy Peppa Pig in new and exciting ways. Peppa Pig: World Adventure is our latest accessible game that encourages independent and creative play. Inspired by specific episodes of the TV show, we wanted to adapt iconic elements that children would immediately recognize and expand the scope and possibilities of Peppa Pig’s IP.”

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 and has since become preschoolers’ best friend worldwide. Distributed in 180 countries, the Peppa Pig license is a reference that touches parents and especially children from all continents and cultures by supporting them in everyday life situations. It helps preschoolers explore and expand their understanding of their own world through the experiences of their friend Peppa. Peppa Pig World Adventure becomes the second Peppa Pig game to be released within two years, following the huge success of My Friend Peppa Pig in 2021.

Eugene Evans, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Digital Licensing at Hasbro said: “We are thrilled that Peppa is back and better than ever for her next video game adventure in Peppa Pig: World Adventure. We worked closely with Outright Games and developer Petoons to create a game that brings the best of the TV series and the brand to consoles and PCs worldwide. Peppa has been at the top for nearly two decades and shows no signs of slowing down.”

Peppa Pig: World Adventure releases today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.