Pixel 7a: first information about the hardware configuration. Similar to the “premium” model

We’ve been “complaining” recently that Google’s Pixel 7a hasn’t received as many “leaks” of information as we expected after previous model launches. But it seems that this information can’t be kept under wraps for too long, as we now have the first information about the possible configuration of Google’s next mid-range phone. It looks like there won’t be any big hardware differences between the cheap model and the “premium” variant, the Pixel 7.

Pixel 7a won’t be a major “downgrade” from the “standard” 7

As we saw with the Pixel 6a, the 7a will use a similar configuration to the flagship available for sale. That’s a Full HD+ resolution OLED display at 90Hz with a 6.1″ diagonal, Google Tensor G2 processor, LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, all of which are also found on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Api, the camera will make the switch to a 64-megapixel sensor for the wide (main) lens and 12 megapixels for ultrawide. The “A” model isn’t getting a zoom camera this time either. Possibly it can zoom by crop on the main sensor, though.

Pixel 7A – 6.1″ FHD+ 90Hz OLED

– Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1

– 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW

– 5W wireless charging

– Android 13 pic.twitter.com/qGVzFQoKiZ – Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 9, 2023

Something we don’t see on mid-range phones in general though is wireless charging. Google seems to think this is important though, as available information suggests it will have such a coil integrated on the back, but with power limited to just 5W. Basically, you have the slowest form of wireless charging, but at least it’s there.

Of course, the phone will ship with Android 13, according to Debayan Roy (aka Gadgetsdata), the source of this information. However, given that Roy doesn’t have a long tradition of accurate “leaks,” we should wait for more information from other sources before declaring this information to be true. However, he has also published photos of the phone alongside the information, which might increase its credibility level.

The Pixel 7a is expected to debut at Google I/O on May 10. Also expected there is the official announcement of Android 14.