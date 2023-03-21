Paradox Interactive announces Life by You, a game in which you create a dream life – That’s Gaming

154

Paradox Interactive today revealed more details about Life by You, created to be the most customizable and open life simulator from Paradox Tectonic of Berkeley, CA. In Life by You, players create people and live their lives without loading screens. Paradox Tectonic is led by Rod Humble, a gaming industry veteran known for his pioneering work in life simulation. Life by You will be available in Early Access on Sept. 12; eager players can pre-order from the Epic Games Store today.

Life by You allows players to design and live the lives of the people they create in an open game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes and tell the many stories of life. With real language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their people on an emotional level. With a wide range of Creator Tools and Editors, players can customize every aspect of their experience, allowing them to live life to the fullest – or break the rules, as they see fit.

“Life by You evolves the life simulation genre with modern style, real language conversation and unprecedented freedom of expression,” said Rod Humble, general manager at Paradox Tectonic. “The game’s extensive customization tools provide unparalleled levels of storytelling, and I can’t wait to see what creations players come up with when they dive into Early Access this summer.”

“Paradox Tectonic’s vision for this game naturally fits with our broader philosophy of ‘we make the games, you make the stories,’ and we are excited to see what kind of stories players create in this new sandbox,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox interactive. “We have taken our community into space, back in time and around the world. Life by You brings us closer to our own lives or allows us to explore different fantasy realities. We are very happy to enter the life sim genre. “

Life by You is developed by Paradox Tectonic, a game development studio founded by Paradox Interactive in 2019. Paradox Tectonic is led by Rod Humble and consists of experienced game development talent dedicated to building games that enable creativity, freedom, emotion and sharing. The studio is committed to working with players, making Life by You’s Early Access a shared experience where community feedback influences priorities, content ideas and development as the team fully releases the game.