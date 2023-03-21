Crypto.com is working on obtaining a license in Dubai

The Singaporean exchange Crypto.com has entered the phase preparatory from program from regulation crypto of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

This Monday, Crypto.com announced that it has gotten its hands on a “preparatory” license to Dubai. Issued by the emirate’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), it allows companies to enter the preliminary phase of its crypto MVP.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform received the sesame after a review of its staff, governance procedures or even its KYC and UBO policies, according to a statement. “After the preparatory stage and receipt of our operational license, Crypto.com intends to offer a full range of institutional services to the market in accordance with the regulations,” the company wrote.

We’re proud to announce our latest milestone in global regulatory compliance and licensure.https://t.co/vCNztATSCO has secured its MVP Preparatory License from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority in Dubai. 🇦🇪 Learn more:https://t.co/ApmdXpUBI3 pic.twitter.com/iwYCznyYXQ – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) March 20, 2023

In the spring of 2022, Crypto.com announced plans to establish a regional headquarters in Dubai. Several industry giants, including Binance, have recently opened offices in the Emirate. Earlier this year, the crypto derivatives platform Deribit indicated that it would be moving to Dubai.

“We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the preparatory phase of the MVP program,” said Henson Orser, director of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authoritystating that “the participation of credible players like Crypto.com” would strengthen its mission to provide a “progressive and forward-looking regulatory framework.

