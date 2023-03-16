Oppo Find X6 Pro may not be launched in Europe

We’ve already seen pretty much all the official announcements about flagships for the first half of the year in the smartphone space, but one major player seems to be missing from this “party”. Oppo recently launched OnePlus 11, the flagship of its secondary series of devices, but not a flagship in the Find X range. New images and some information about the Find X6 Pro, however, suggest that it won’t be long in coming, but those who have been waiting for it may have reason to be disappointed.

Oppo Find X6 series could remain exclusive to China

According to new information about the Find X6 series, which will include the “standard” X6 and X6 Pro, Oppo will not be bringing these phones to Western markets. It looks like they will debut in the near future in China, and will remain exclusive to that region. The launch could take place in the next few weeks. The source of this information is the notorious leaker Ice Universe, which often provides details that turn out to be obtained from trusted industry sources.

New images of the Find X6 and X6 Pro suggest we’re looking at a series of smartphones geared towards high photo quality. The camera island is circular in shape and large in size, and the Hasselblad logo is prominent in the center. We can also see a square cutout for a periscope zoom camera, as well as markings about the proprietary image co-processor, MariSilicon, which is integrated into the phone.

So, Oppo will only stick with the Find N2 Flip as a flagship in the Western market. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and a mid-range camera system, but comes with a foldable screen and promises battery life over the competition in this foldable area.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be sold globally, but OPPO Find X6 Pro will not. – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 10, 2023

The same tweet that suggests the Find X6 Pro won’t be coming to the west says the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be coming. This will be the first time in two years that an Ultra model from Xiaomi comes out of China. The 12 and 12S Ultra variants, with 1″ camera sensors, were only available in China.