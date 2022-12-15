Oppo announces Find N2 and N2 Flip, its new foldable phones

Oppo has announced in China the second generation of foldable phones in its portfolio. The Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are the two new models, which compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 models, offering similar folding formats. Of course, the Find N2 continues in the direction of the original Find N, while the Flip variant adopts a familiar design from this area of devices.

Oppo Find N2 is lighter and thinner than the original model

The Find N2 is the flagship model of the new series. It retains the “Fold” format of the original, with a fairly “normal” sized outer screen and an almost square folding screen inside. While at first glance the N2 doesn’t appear to be much different from the original N, the updates on the inside are significant and even affect some of the physical aspects.

For example, the phone is now a little thinner and lighter, at 14.6mm thick when folded and 7.4mm when open. The whole device weighs just 233 grams, similar to the weight of a “traditional” flagship today. This was made possible by a new hinge with fewer components and lighter materials. Then the outer screen has been resized. It’s slightly narrower, by 1mm, but has a smaller bezel all around. These changes have also resulted in a reduced fold mark on the inner screen.

In terms of performance, the 5.54″ outer screen now uses an OLED panel at 120 Hz, up from 60 Hz, with high brightness of 1,350 nits. The inner display remains 7.1″ with a 9.6:9 aspect ratio, but now adopts an LTPO OLED panel, offering variable refresh rates between 1 and 120 Hz. Brightness also increases to 1,550 nits. The screen also gets an anti-reflective coating, something we don’t see on foldable phones in general.

The hardware configuration is also updated, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12 or 16 GB RAM, 256 or 512 GB storage, 4,520 mAh battery with 67W charging and a new camera system.

The 50MP main camera uses a Sony IMX890 sensor with stabilized lens and f/1.8 aperture, the ultrawide camera gets a 48-megapixel f/2.2 Sony IMX581 sensor, while the zoom camera gets upgraded to a 32-megapixel f/2.0 Sony IMX709 sensor. They use the MariSilicon X co-processor, which can process colours according to Hasselblad algorithms for a unique look.

The phone comes with the ColorOS 13 interface, based on Android 13, but hopefully it has received significant improvements over ColorOS 12 on last year’s foldable. When we tested the Oppo Find N, we noticed that while the hardware was already very good, the software experience left a lot to be desired. The phone doesn’t have a release date and has only been confirmed for release for China at the moment. The price hasn’t been officially announced either, but it will certainly be revealed as it goes on sale very soon.

Find N2 Flip competes directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4

The Find N2 Flip is more than just an answer to the Galaxy Z Flip4. The two phones look almost identical, apart from the larger outer screen on the new Oppo phone. Unlike Samsung however, the Chinese manufacturer has chosen a MediaTek chipset. At the heart of the Find N2 Flip is the high-end Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

The phone is equipped with a large 3.2″ outdoor display with 60 Hz refresh rate and a 6.8″ foldable indoor display at 120 Hz. With a 4,400 mAh battery and charging at 44W, this could be the Flip phone with the best battery life on the market, surpassing both Samsung and Motorola’s capabilities.

On the camera front we have a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 32-megapixel front camera. And these cameras benefit from image processing using MariSilicon X, the co-processor developed by Oppo.

For the Flip, Oppo has confirmed a launch outside of China. However, we still don’t know the release date or price.