OnePlus Nord 3 receives a list of specifications and launch schedule

First expected on the Chinese market, OnePlus Nord 3 is prepared with the same MediaTek chipset found on the Redmi K50 model.

According to information so far, Dimensity 8100 is an SD 888 alternative that in some places seems to equal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the first results with the Geekbench 5 benchmark revealing scores of 924 points in the single-core test and 3801 points in the multi-core test , the latter being comparable to a flagship smartphone.

Returning to the North 3, the top of the range OnePlus is expected in the summer, equipped with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The 6.7-inch diagonal screen will be AMOLED, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and FHD + resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels).

The photo configuration will be a triple-camera with 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX766), coupled to a group of lenses with f / 1.8 aperture. The selection could be complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP auxiliary sensor, possibly monochrome, used to assist in depth effects in portrait photos.

With a focus on preserving longevity and facilitating fast charging of 150W, the battery will offer a limited capacity of 4500mAh, instead relying on a very short standby time for charging.

The list of features is completed with a fingerprint sensor installed under the screen and a haptic motor with X-axis technology, similar to the solutions already found on other high-end phones.

In the meantime, those who don’t want to wait for the next OnePlus flagship will be able to consider the Realme GT Neo3 alternative (produced by the same parent company, BBK Electronics), which includes 150W SuperVOOC charging technology and has a much launch date. closer, set for March 22.