Aptos Econia protocol raises $6.5M from Dragonfly

Econia Labsa start-up company that develops a infrastructure from decentralized order book on the blockchain Aptoshas just collected 6.5 million dollars.

Led by native crypto venture capital firm Dragonfly, the round of financing from 6.5 million dollars d’Econia Labs also counts the participation of Wintermute Ventures, Flow Traders or Aptos Labsthe company behind the L1 blockchain launched last fall.

According to a statement, Econia Labs will use the funding to recruit new DeFi engineers to accelerate its development.

U.S. startup builds a on-chain backlog infrastructure on the Aptos network. Its protocol pools liquidity for optimal capital efficiency through its atomic matching engine.

Amidst the ongoing turbulence for CEX, the need for decentralized order books is clear. Econia Labs has leveraged Aptos’ architecture to support atomic on-chain matching, and we are proud to support their vision of transparent and open markets,” commented Kadin Donohoe, junior partners at Dragonfly.

The solution was developed in “close collaboration” with Aptos Labs. “We are excited to create a high performance settlement engine and make it easier than ever to integrate DApps with our innovative price discovery machine,” said “Alex,” the project’s co-founder.

Several projects revolving around the ecosystem Aptoslike Thala Labs or Msafe, have recently raised capital. The well-funded blockchain Aptos raised a total of $350 million in 2022 through two rounds of financing.

