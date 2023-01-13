Netflix game coming to iOS and Android: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, exclusive to streaming platform members

If you’re looking for a game and have a Netflix subscription, it’s worth checking out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. It just hit iOS and Android mobile devices as a mobile exclusive for Netflix members.

The game runs smoothly on iPhone 12. Touch controls work well enough, too. However, an external controller is a better option if you have one handy. In any case, Shredder’s Revenge was one of my favorite games of 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, on Netflix

Netflix recently added Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes to its growing and impressive lineup of mobile games. In the coming months, Vikings: Valhalla and Valiant Hearts: Coming Home will be available on the service.

Admittedly, it’s been a while since Netflix promised to bring Kentucky Route Zero to its collection, but lo and behold, it’s happened, albeit late. The first chapter of Kentucky Route Zero debuted in 2013, with the fifth and final chapter arriving in 2020.

On the other hand, Twelve Minutes wasn’t received with as much warmth, but you can now convince yourself whether it’s worth it, or not.

