Moldovan diva who managed to drive Argentinians crazy: how actress Laura Hidalgo became famous

Laura Hidalgo was an internationally recognized actress, but especially in Argentina, where she made a career for years.

Few people know, however, that the actress was neither Argentinian nor Amerincan, her origins being Moldovan.

Laura Hidalgo, the beautiful Moldovan who made a name for herself in Argentina

Pesea Faerman was born on 1 May 1927 in Chisinau, Bessarabia, and over the years she would become known as Laura Hidalgo.

She emigrated to Argentina with her parents at a fairly young age and later attended the Jewish Society’s School of Art in that country, where she had among her colleagues Hedy Crilla, David Stivel and Alberto Berco.

Later, after finishing school, she tried to find work, so she took production studios in turns, hoping that someone would notice her.

In a first instance, she got an extra role in The Strange Case of the Murdered Woman, a production directed by Boris H. Hardy.

In 1949, the beautiful aspiring actress entered a talent contest organized by Antena magazine and was lucky enough to be selected by producer Armando Bó.

Eventually, he came up with the idea of changing her stage name to Laura Hidalgo, first used in the film Su última pelea.

This name would be used by the artist throughout her career.

Eventually, she played a few supporting roles in Cinco grandes y una chica, El Morocho del Abasto Juan Mondiola and Derecho viejo, but none of these films were well received by critics or audiences.

Laura Hildalgo began to have good luck, however, with the film Orchid, whose production rights were bought by Argentina Sono Film.

Originally, the lead role was to be played by Zully Moreno, a well-known and appreciated actress of the time, but as she already had other projects lined up, Laura Hildalgo was the one to replace her, much to the latter’s good fortune.

This film starred well-known Argentine actors such as Santiago Gómez Cou, Eduardo Cuitiño and Felisa Mary, but the great “love” of the public was the Basarabian known as Laura Hildago, who automatically “stole” everyone’s hearts.

During the same period, the Moldovan began a rather turbulent relationship with Narciso Ibáñez Menta. The two tried, as much as they could, to hide the story from the eyes of the press, fearing that any details would affect their careers.

They married in 1950, but divorced four years later.

Gave up filmmaking for family

She later starred in El túnel, directed by León Klimovsky, and in 1952 was cast alongside Narciso Ibáñez Menta in the thriller The Beast Must Die, the latter of which was highly acclaimed by audiences.

In 1952 she travelled to Spain to film The Express Train, a production directed by León Klimovsky, and the following year she “moved” to Mexico for Las tres perfectas casadas, directed by Roberto Gavaldón

The latter earned her an Ariel Award nomination for Best Actress.

On December 1, 1957, she rebuilt her life and married architect Manuel Rosen. This marriage would totally change her life, motivating her to retire from public life and raise her three children in peace, away from the limelight.

So, the Argentine film star became an overnight, a confirmed family woman.

At the same time, she published a volume of poems, La casa a cuestas.

He eventually moved to California, USA, where he remained until his death.

Laura Hidalgo died on November 18, 2005, at the age of 78, following a stroke.