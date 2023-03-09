Michael Jordan donates record $10 million to Make-A-Wish

Michael Jordan is a name synonymous with shoes, basketball and being incredibly skilled at something. There’s a reason why if you’re really good at something, you can be called the Michael Jordan of it.

It seems Jordan also wants to be known as a charity man, as he recently donated a whopping $10 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation, making it the largest donation the charity has ever received.

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Jordan sent the huge check to the charity, which he has been involved with since 1989. He has granted wishes to hundreds of children and is one of the most requested wish granters.

Jordan hopes his own charitable actions will help inspire other celebrities to make some big donations. In a press release, Jordan said: “I can’t think of a better birthday present than to see others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish granted.”

Thank you, The Guardian.