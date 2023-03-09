PUBG Mobile launches the PUBG Mobile Partnership

PUBG Mobile has announced the program PUBG Mobile Partnership for its esports scene. In addition, the program will guarantee places in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) and in the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).

The southeast asia will be the first region to test the new structure. The PUBG Mobile Super League SEA will become in the new top level of the title for the region, in what was formerly the championship. PMPL SEA,

The PMPL’s best teams will also be promoted to the PMSL, and will play in both the PMPL and PMSL. There will be two seasons of the PMSL each year: Spring and Autumn. The spring season will start in Marchwhile that of autumn will begin in August. Although it has not yet been announced which teams are associated with the program. The best teams will be promoted to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) based on their performance in the PMPL and the PMSL.

We are incredibly excited to start this new chapter in PUBG Esports by launching the PUBG Mobile Partnership program. We have so many teams around the world, which allows PUBG MOBILE to succeed, and now we have the opportunity to work more closely with them. Through the program and the PMSL, teams, players and fans will have a better experience as the opportunities that professional teams can offer continue to grow. James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports

PUBG Mobile is very popular in Southeast Asia. The Global Championship Season 0which concluded at early 2021is one of the most watched sporting events in history, according to Esports Chartswith a peak audience of 3.8 million viewers. A large portion of the viewers resided in SEA.

Riot Games launched a similar initiative as of the 2023 season for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), which does not require a large investment by the teams, as has been the case in the past with franchised leagues such as the. Call of Duty League (CDL) and the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).