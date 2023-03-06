Key releases for PlayStation 5 in 2023

Now that we’re a few weeks into the new year, it’s time to look ahead and see what the future holds for the gaming space. We’ve previously seen what Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series have in store, leaving PlayStation 5 simply abandoned. So, if that’s the case, let’s take a look and see what PS5 owners should be excited for in 2023.

Forspoken – Jan. 24

The year begins with playstation 5 owners heading to the fantastical realm of Athia. Developed by Luminous Productions, this game revolves around the enchantment character Frey as she searches for a way to return to her home in New York City, while helping the inhabitants of this new mystical land deal with the ever-growing corruption that threatens their existence.

Hogwarts Legacy – Feb. 10

While many of us were looking forward to ending 2022 with an extended stay at Hogwarts, Avalanche Software decided they needed some extra time before opening the doors of the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry. Hence, the hugely anticipated Hogwarts Legacy is now coming in February. Regardless of this decision, the fantasy action-RPG will try to capitalize on the magic of the series and bring an open world that will fulfill the dreams and live up to the expectations of this dedicated fan base.

PS VR2 &Horizon Call of the Mountain – Feb. 22

Sony exists as a bit of a double whammy, bringing not only the upgraded PS VR2 system this month, but also a collection of brand new games to mark the launch window. The most eye-catching of the bunch is Horizon Call of the Mountain, a virtual reality version of Guerrilla Games’ impressive sci-fi post-apocalyptic world, and one that looks for a story in which the iconic Aloy is not really the focus.

You can find the specifications of the PS VR2 here and the full list of games in the launch window here.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – March 17

The exciting story of Cal Kestis continues later this year when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives. Years after the events of Fallen Order, this sequel will serve up a grimmer and more hardened Cal who continues to evade the Empire as he tries to fight for and protect those who need help in this desperate age among the stars.

Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 24

While you’re no doubt familiar with this brilliant horror game, Capcom’s efforts to overhaul its older and beloved games means that we can’t help but be really excited about the return of Resident Evil 4. Seeing the original story improved and enhanced using modern technology to create truly impressive visuals, this will be the best way to experience one of Leon S. Kennedy’s greatest adventures.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – May 26

Coming from the same team that delivered the amazing Arkham series, Rocksteady, this new take on a superhero game puts players in the shoes of the villains – who in this case happen to be the heroes. Yes, everything is a bit upside down, but when the Justice League is overpowered and turned against the people they are supposed to protect, who else are we to rely on except a bunch of highly untrustworthy maniacs motivated by deadly explosives implanted in their heads.

Final Fantasy XVI – June 22

2023 marks one of the biggest Final Fantasy years in a long, long time, as we have not one but two huge projects in the series scheduled to arrive during the year. First on the cards will be Final Fantasy XVI, the newest mainline installment in the long-running franchise, with this being a single-player standalone RPG, unlike some of its more recent predecessors. This game revolves around protagonist Clive Rosfield and is said to deliver a gripping tale of revenge, power struggles and tragedy.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Fall 2023

We wonder what Peter Parker and Miles Morales have been up to since the end of their most recent games, but that question will soon be answered when the sequel arrives later this year. Insomniac Games has so far been careful not to share many details about the plot, but at least we know that Venom will make his appearance and will likely cause the Spider-duo all sorts of trouble.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Winter

Cloud and the gang will soon be back and picking up their adventure, with the team recently leaving midgar behind for answers elsewhere in the world. Building on the massive story that makes up Final Fantasy VII, this impressive take on a remake is coming to PlayStation 5 sometime this winter – though the exact date has not yet been set, meaning there’s every chance Rebirth won’t arrive until early 2024.

Alan Wake 2 – 2023

It’s been far too long, but Remedy Entertainment’s perhaps most famous character will soon be making a comeback. This survival horror sequel will offer an atmospheric and layered, twisted psychological story similar to what we got in 2010 when the original debuted. We currently don’t know exactly when Alan Wake 2 will launch, but Remedy has promised it will be sometime in 2023.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 2023

2022 was another huge FromSoftware year as Elden Ring arrived and took the world by storm, but in 2023 the famed Japanese developer turns its attention back to an older and existing franchise: Armored Core. This installment will be the sixth in the series, and as of now all that has been mentioned is that this game will put players in their own mech and then ask them to take on a variety of 3D fast-paced missions using a collection of dynamic moves and attacks that will likely attract and entertain all kinds of Soulslike fans.

Pragmata – 2023

You may have forgotten about this Capcom game at this point, and that’s because the developer hasn’t exactly made much of a fuss about it since its announcement in 2020. Yet, 2023 will be the year the strange sci-fi title Pragmata arrives, featuring a lunar adventure with a deep story and striking visuals.

These are just some of the games coming to the PlayStation 5 over the course of the year. If you’re interested in seeing what Xbox Series and Nintendo have to offer, you can find out more about these platforms here and here, respectively.