Fallout 76 | Mutation Invasion now available, free for all Fallout 76 players – That’s Gaming

In the latest update for Fallout 76, Mutation Invasion, the game’s Public Events begin to mutate. Mutated Events offer an extra challenge and even better rewards.

Drum up your team and prepare for the challenges ahead in Mutation Invasion, now available and free to download for all Fallout 76 players. The update also heralds the beginning of season 12: Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt, plus improvements to Daily Ops and more!

Mutated Public Events

Mutations are strange evolutionary buffs that make your enemies even more dangerous. A Mutated Public Event appears at the beginning of every hour. A special icon indicates that the Public Event has mutated, and regular Public Events appear for the rest of the hour. Mutated Public Events include conditions such as:

Active Camouflage: Enemies are invisible until attacked.

Volatile: Enemies explode when they die

Reflective Skin: Damage you inflict on enemies is reflected back to you

Mutations increase the challenge of Public Events, but you earn a lot of rewards if you manage to survive. By completing Mutated Public Events, players earn a lot of loot, including XP, Legendary items, Treasury Notes or even a Mutated Package with a chance at rare goodies. Earn additional rewards by completing Mutated Public Events with Fallout 1st-members, whether you have a subscription yourself or not!

Improvements to Daily Ops

A new threat makes its appearance in Daily Ops: aliens from outer space have invaded Daily Ops! Players can also visit three new Daily Ops locations: Capitol Building, Garrahan Mining Headquarters and Morgantown High School. Are you and your team good enough to save things?

Season 12 begins: RIP DARING AND THE CRYPTID HUNT

Finally, a new season in Fallout 76 begins! Join an adventurous hunter on his hunt for elusive prey in season 12: Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt. Earn S.C.O.R.E. in-game to increase your rank and earn new rewards, from consumables to currency and cosmetic items.