Inzone H7 and Inzone H3 Review: gaming headsets from Sony

Towards the end of last year, we took a look at Sony’s new Inzone H9 gaming headset, Sony’s top-of-the-line model dedicated to both PC users and gamers who own a PS5. The H9’s features, however, take this headset into a price range that’s harder to reach for those with more limited financial resources, but Sony offers alternatives for these audiences as well: the Inzone H7 and H3 models.

It should be noted at the outset that the H7 has the same premium aspirations as its big brother, with a few compromises to get it to a more “friendly” price point, while the H3 is an entry-level model that makes more sacrifices to stay within a cost that is, in theory, accessible to all pockets. But let’s take them one by one.

INZONE H7

In the case of the Inzone H7, you can see with the naked eye that we are dealing with a sort of “twin brother” of the H9 variant, the contents of the packages of the two models being identical, including the USB dongle with switch, which allows the headphones to be connected to a PC or PS5.

The ergonomic design, the H9’s strength, is also retained almost unchanged in the H7, ensuring wearer comfort even during longer use sessions. The major difference in this respect compared to its big brother is the replacement of the material from which the ear cups are made: while the H9 used a very comfortable artificial leather, the H7 is limited to cups made from a textile material.

And while it is comfortable, it has a much “cheaper” look and leaves the impression that it gets dirty much faster and cleans more laboriously than the solution chosen for H9. Obviously, I prefer the premium material of the H9, especially since this is standard equipment for gaming headsets in the H7’s price range.The second major difference from the H9 is the absence of the ANC (active noise cancelling) implementation in the Inzone H7. Honestly, I can’t say I miss this option: gaming sessions usually take place in quiet and relatively silent places, where passive blocking of surrounding sounds is often absolutely sufficient. With the removal of ANC, you’ll also notice the disappearance of the dedicated microphones on the outside of the headphones, as well as the dedicated microphone button.

Read the full article at Go4games.co.uk.