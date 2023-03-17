Indian Naval Front launched on Steam on April 5 – That’s Gaming

114

1971: Indian Naval Front, a third-person naval combat shooter, will be released on Steam on April 5 and the demo will be released on March 20.

Learn about the greatest naval conflict since World War II. 1971: Indian Naval Front is based on the actual events of the 1971 naval conflict between India and Pakistan.

Play with authentic Indian naval units with various weapons and participate in air combat missions using air squadrons consisting of jets, bombers and helicopters. Be part of the naval intelligence team to translate Morse-coded messages and get through levels.