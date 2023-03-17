Gaming

Indian Naval Front launched on Steam on April 5 – That’s Gaming

By Willy Rock

1971: Indian Naval Front, a third-person naval combat shooter, will be released on Steam on April 5 and the demo will be released on March 20.

Learn about the greatest naval conflict since World War II. 1971: Indian Naval Front is based on the actual events of the 1971 naval conflict between India and Pakistan.

Play with authentic Indian naval units with various weapons and participate in air combat missions using air squadrons consisting of jets, bombers and helicopters. Be part of the naval intelligence team to translate Morse-coded messages and get through levels.

Read:  Microsoft confirmed it will not be present on the floor of E3 - That's Gaming

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 17 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

ESL to reinstate anti-doping controls