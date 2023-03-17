Games to look for – March 2023 -.

It’s almost a new month and that means we have a new set of games to watch out for. With March being a busy month, but not as tremendously full as the February we are closing out, there are plenty of games to be excited about, so without further ado, let’s get on with a new installment of Games To Look For.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – March 3

Team Ninja is back with a new take on the action-RPG genre. This title takes players into the Three Kingdoms era of China, where they become a nameless warrior who must overcome warring factions and survive terrible beasts that lurk in the world, all in an effort to forge your name in history. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also kick off the month as one of the first Game Pass additions, making it even more accessible to PC and Xbox owners.

Mato Anomalies (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) – March 10

Arrowiz is adding to the JRPG genre this month with the anime, visual novel-style game, Mato Anomalies. Set in a neo-futuristic version of a bygone Eastern city, this title asks players to investigate a series of strange events plaguing the city. With a dual-protagonist system and a clever combat suite that puts many decisions in the player’s hands, this game is one for JRPG fans.

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) – March 10

Outright Games may be known for its kid-friendly video games, but the next on its list of published titles appears to be one for DC fanatics of all ages. Known as DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, this title asks players to adapt as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as they seek to free their allies and the local Happy Harbour area from the grip of the nefarious Mr. Mxyzptlk.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PS VR2) – March 16

Supermassive Games promised PlayStation VR2 owners a horror experience, and that’s exactly what they’ll get in March. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is a VR roller coaster in which players must use weapons to fight back against the dangers and horrors – many from season one of the anthology series – that appear on the track in front of you while on Inferno’s Ride. With multiple paths and horrors to encounter, it is said that no two rides are the same.

WWE 2K23 (PC, PS4. PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – March 17

After a bit of a break for WWE 2K22, 2K Games is back on track delivering annual wrestling games based on the biggest wrestling brand there is: WWE. This year’s edition, WWE 2K23, sees John Cena as a cover star and even includes a story revolving around the legendary wrestler’s 20-year career, as well as bringing enhancements to MyGM, MyFaction, Universe Mode and Multiplayer.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17

Have you ever wondered how Bayonetta became the fearless witch she is? If so, this Nintendo Switch spin-off should be right up your alley. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a very different Bayonetta game, one in which players encounter a more colorful animated art style as they guide protagonist Cereza (the woman who would become Bayonetta) and her companion demon Cheshire through the Avalon Forest.

Deceive Inc. (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – March 21

We’ve all wondered what it would be like to be a secret agent. We’ve all watched a Bond movie and thought “I can do that.”. Well, now you can, in Sweet Bandits Studios multiplayer espionage and subterfuge title, Deceive Inc. Pitting solo agents or teams of players against each other on different maps, this game asks you to discover, seize and escape with a special artifact, while opponents try to foil your plans and escape with the artifact itself.

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – March 24

There’s probably not much explaining that needs to be done here, since we’re probably all pretty familiar with Resident Evil 4 and also the remakes Capcom has put out in recent years. Still, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will bring back the iconic adventure with Leon S. Kennedy at the helm and adapt it to modern times with better visuals and performance, all on top of a series of new gameplay additions aimed at expanding the game in unexpected ways.

EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – March 24

After a few years away, EA is stepping back into the world of golf video games with EA Sports PGA Tour. Called the official home of the Masters, this current-gen version of one of the oldest sports still being played today features a selection of exclusive, licensed courses and players traveling to the world’s most demanding courses in hopes of getting their names etched in the history books. With an enhanced gameplay suite and even additions to the Career mode and Multiplayer, this is looking to take back the mantle as the golf game to beat.

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – March 28

Have you ever wanted to team up with some of the biggest names in Hollywood in a video game? If so, Crime Boss: Rockay City should be right up your alley. Featuring Chuck Norris, Michael Rooker, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier and even Vanilla Ice, this ’90s-inspired title asks you to climb the crime ladder of a sunny city while taking on other crime bosses and staying off the Sheriff’s radar.

And it does that about one more time. Be sure to stop by in about a month to see which April 2023 games to keep your eye on.