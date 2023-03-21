Huawei prepares to launch the Enjoy 60, its first Kirin processor phone in years

Huawei will hold a launch event in China in just a few days, and announcements for the flagship Huawei P60 and Mate X3 series are expected. Alongside these flagships will be the unveiling of a new entry-level smartphone, the Enjoy 60, which has already been confirmed for launch. However, it seems that this model could be a very important one for the company, as it is expected to be the first smartphone in the company’s portfolio to integrate a Kirin chipset, produced in Chinese factories after the US sanctions.

Enjoy 60 will use a proprietary Kirin chipset made on 14 nm lithography

According to information currently available, Huawei will use Kirin 710A, a lower-end chipset made on a 14nm lithography node. This suggests that it will be a limited performance model, but also that it will be a power-hungry chipset, being produced on such an obsolete node. Still, that’s about the technological limit that Chinese factories are reaching for chip development within the country’s borders, without using US-origin technologies.

The Kirin 710A processor will use 4 Cortex-A73 cores at 2 GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores at 1.7 GHz. These cores are from older generations.

Huawei’s Enjoy 60 will ship in the rest with a 6.75″ screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), refresh rate at 60 Hz and an 8-megapixel selfie camera integrated into a notch. This could reduce power consumption. The 6,000 mAh battery will charge at 22.5 W, according to available information. The hardware configuration will integrate 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone will feature two sensors on the back. A 48-megapixel one will serve the wide, prime lens, while a 2-megapixel sensor will calculate depth for portrait mode. The power button integrates a fingerprint sensor.

The Enjoy 60 will most likely remain exclusive to the Chinese market.