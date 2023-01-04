How much RAM every Apple iPhone ever released has

The RAM memory of iPhone phones is a mystery to many people because Apple doesn’t promote this feature in its marketing. Nor do they need to, as iPhone smartphones usually move along excellently despite having less memory than equivalent models running the Android operating system.

For example, in 2019 the iPhone 11 Pro Max debuted on the market with 4 GB of RAM. Its direct competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, had 12 GB of RAM. But in tests the Apple-made device performed better.

That’s because Apple makes both the hardware and the software, and the company can optimize processes very well.

Apple has so far maxed out at 6 GB of RAM on its phones. There are smartphones on the market that have 18 GB of RAM. Examples are the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro or the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.

For those interested in this information, the publication 9to5Mac has compiled a list showing how much RAM (and of what type) every iPhone ever released by Apple has:

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: 6 GB (LPDDR5)

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: 6 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: 6 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 and 13 mini: 4 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone SE (2023): 4 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max: 6 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 12 and 12 mini: 4 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone SE (2020): 3 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: 4 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 11: 4 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone XR: 3 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone XS and XS Max: 4 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone X: 3 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 8 Plus: 3 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 8: 2 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 7 Plus: 3 GB (LPDDR4)

iPhone 7: 2 GB (LPDDR4)

iPhone SE: 2 GB (LPDDR4)

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus: 2 GB (LPDDR4)

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus: 1 GB (LPDDR3)

iPhone 5S: 1 GB (LPDDR3)

iPhone 5C: 1 GB (LPDDR2)

iPhone 5: 1 GB (LPDDR2)

iPhone 4S: 512 MB (LPDDR2)

iPhone 4: 512 MB (LPDDR)

iPhone 3GS: 256 MB (LPDDR)

iPhone 3G: 128 MB (LPDDR)

First iPhone: 128 MB (LPDDR)