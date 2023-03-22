Honor 70 Lite announced for the European market at a price of 120 euros

Honor has officially announced the Honor 70 series in China, with the model debuting in the European market priced at €436. The Honor 70 Lite alternative comes with entry-level features, trying to convince with its exterior design and Magic UI 6.1 experience.

If the Honor 70 comes with an upper-end mid-range chipset, the Honor 70 Lite gets the Snapdragon 480+, a low-cost solution helped with 4GB RAM and 128GB not-so-fast internal storage. Hardly “digestible” for fans of the series, another compromise concerns the 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen, replaced by a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD solution, clearly inferior on the image quality and clarity side. Instead, the battery comes with a respectable 5000mAh capacity and fast charging at 22.5W power via USB-C.

Like the premium version, the Honor 70 Lite comes with Android 12, with the manufacturer banking on the experience offered with the Magic UI 6.1 interface. Both models will probably also get upgraded to Android 13, but for now this firmware version is not finalized.

The photo arrangement has a 50MP camera as the centerpiece, plus a “set” of Macro and DoF cameras, both with 2MP sensors each. Cut out centrally on the screen, the front camera is an 8MP model. The list of features is completed with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Honor 70 Lite is offered in Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black colour versions, with prices starting at €120 for the base trim.