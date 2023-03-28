Here’s why the Gwyneth Paltrow trial is evolving into a meme

Gwyneth Paltrow is often in the news for some pretty strange reasons. Whether it’s the latest vagina-smelling candle she’s releasing or a new documentary on how to unlock all our brain power, it seems she’s always doing something strange.

Her latest feat takes her to court, where she is accused of causing a ski collision that left a then 70-year-old man with brain injuries and four broken ribs. This is pretty heavy material going in, but the trial has officially turned into a meme, with Paltrow and others saying some hilarious and ridiculous things.

Paltrow, for example, in revealed her loss from the accident, claiming that she was “lost half a day of skiing.” In clips also posted on Twitter, it seems the accuser is quite the big fan of Paltrow as she compliments the actress’ heels, height and demeanor over tips.

Watch some of the clips and see for yourself how much of a comic skit this trial has become. Regardless of the outcome, at least we all had a good laugh at this insane pursuit of justice.