Hedera shuts down its blockchain network after an attack

The blockchain Hedera has undergone a hack and cut off access to its main network to prevent theattacker from steal more of tokens.

Hedera, a blockchain network that has major firms on its governance board including Dell and Ubisoft, announced this early Friday that it had suffered an attack.

The attackers exploited the Smart Contract Service code on the Hedera backbone to transfer Hedera Token Service tokens held by the victims’ accounts to their own accounts.” tweeted Hedera, specifying that the operators of the Hashport bridge had been very reactive following the attack.

Hedera indicated to have then disabled the proxies on his mainnet to prevent the attacker from stealing more digital parts. Its mainnet has been inaccessible for almost 20 hours now.

“ The team has identified the cause of the problem and works on a solution […] Once the solution is ready, the members of the Hedera Council Will sign transactions to approve the deployment of updated code on the mainnet to remove this vulnerability “, made known Hedera this morning.

The proof-of-stake network did not reveal the amount of the injury. Its native token HBAR now has a market capitalization of over $1.5 billion.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Subscribe to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.