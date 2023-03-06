He promised and kept his word. Arnold Schwarzenegger returns: when you watch Fubar, on Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming action comedy series starring “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. The film is titled Fubar.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another action comedy like True Lies. Well, this is it,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

“Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh, and not just for two hours. You get a whole season,” the famous actor added.

What Fubar will be about

Fubar will show you what happens when a father and daughter discover that their entire relationship has been built on a lie and that each of them is a CIA agent.

As the two join forces, the eight-episode series will depict themes of family dynamics with plenty of humor, action and, of course, spies.

The trailer shows Schwarzenegger lighting a cigar and walking away from a dumpster fire, as well as saying: “I’m back”, in reference to the famous line.

Thus marks the first TV series for the actor, former California governor, bodybuilder and idol of a generation.

Schwarzenegger will also be joined by Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is including executive producer, along with creator and showrunner Nick Santora (Most Dangerous Game, Prison Break).

“The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while fighting,” Santora said.

“That’s why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical CIA spy comedy mixed with breathtaking action! We came up with much more than that,” he added.

Fubar will premiere May 25 on Netflix.

The official trailer for the series can be seen below: