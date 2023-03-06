Binance supports Nomad Capital crypto fund

The giant Binance made a investment in Nomad Capitala new venture capital fund which invests in the Web3.

Launched in December in the middle of the crypto winter, Nomad Capital Focuses its investments in blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), consumer Dapps and gaming.

On Wednesday, Binance Labs announced that it has invested, without disclosing the amount, in the venture capital fund With the ambition to support the crypto ecosystem more broadly.

We look forward to working with like-minded crypto investors and supporting builders to shape the future of the industry.” wrote The incubator of the number 1 bitcoin exchange.

In a blog post, Nomad Capital, welcomed having Binance as a lead investor in its fund. “We are excited about the prospect of working with them to advance the development of the crypto sector.”

