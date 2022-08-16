Google announces the first companies to roll out Android 13 updates to their phones in 2022

Android 13 enjoyed a surprise launch last night on Google’s Pixel range of devices. Compatible phones can now install the final version of the mobile operating system, but now the question remains when other phones will get access to the new version. Generally, Android 13 launches around September, with the first releases from partner companies starting around October or November. Now, however, that schedule could be accelerated, with more brands bringing final versions to their top phones in 2022.

In the Google blog post announcing the launch of Android 13, the company also confirms the first smartphone brands that will bring the new OS to their devices before the end of this year. For the first time though, we see some budget names like Tecno but also some companies that usually delay by more than half a year after a new Android release.

Google says listed partners will roll out updates to Android 13 on both smartphones and tablets. So it’s not exactly surprising that many of those on the official list have also been partners in the Android 13 beta testing program over the past few months.

Here’s the full list of Google partners that will roll out the Android 13 update in 2022:

Asus

iQOO

Motorola

OnePlus

Oppo

Realme

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

Techno

Alive

Xiaomi

Most likely, the most expensive high-end phones from each of the companies, released most recently, will be the first to make the switch to Android 13, followed by the top models from previous years and only then the mid-range models. In the case of OnePlus, we already know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first to get OxygenOS 13 with Android 13, with the newer OnePlus 10T model being more “tail-ended” when it comes to updates, despite being newer and more powerful.

Oppo and Samsung are expected to be the first companies to make the switch to Android 13, with ColorOS 13 and OneUI 5.0, on models such as the Find X5 and X5 Pro, Find N, Reno 8 and Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z models.