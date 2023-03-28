Games to look for – April 2023 -.

Spring is in full swing, and for game fans in the year 2023, that means we have a boatload of anticipated and exciting titles all ready to debut. Between sports titles, to strategic remakes, to sci-fi sequels and more, this April is a stacked one, and we look at all the most exciting releases in this latest installment of Games To Look For.

Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – April 4

What’s one way to ensure that a game always has a very wide selection of content to play? Build it with user-generated content in mind. That’s exactly what Behaviour Interactive has done with its upcoming post-apocalyptic first-person building and raid game, Meet Your Maker, as players in this title create every level you can find and check out. To ensure that a huge selection of content will be available at launch, the game will even debut as a day one release on PlayStation Plus.

Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 4

Although we know the events that unfolded in Digixart’s politically-fueled adventure game, Road 96, how that story originally began is something that hasn’t been explored to such a fine degree. Until now. As this April Road 96: Mile 0 arrives with this as the prequel to the original game, and of which follows Zoe and Kaito and delves into where the story all began, and needless to say this is a Road 96 title, you’re expected to make a series of difficult and contradictory decisions, all in an effort to reach an end goal.

Everspace 2 (PC) – April 6

After a lengthy stint as an Early Access title, Rockfish’s single-player spaceship shooter Everspace 2 will officially debut its 1.0 release in April. Coming to PC, with plans to release on current-gen consoles in the summer, this game will task players with exploring, looting and just generally blowing the cosmos to bits, while also featuring an action-packed sci-fi story.

EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – April 7

EA Sports PGA Tour gets the lucky chance to be included in back-to-back Games To Look For, as EA decided to institute a last-minute delay that pushed the game back a few weeks, from March to April to coincide with the actual Masters tournaments scheduled for Easter weekend this year.

Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 18

Minecraft veterans may be a little lost with this game, as it trades in the building and mining mechanics of the main game for a full-fledged multiplayer strategy experience. Known as Minecraft Legends, this title tasks players with uniting the Overworld by holding off hordes of attacking piglin enemies coming from the Nether. Being published by Xbox Game Studios, Minecraft Legends is even launching as a day one Game Pass title.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 18

Riot Forge, Riot Games’ League of Legends spinoff publishing label, is expanding its efforts in April by launching Digital Sun’s pixelated action-RPG, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. This game follows the mage Sylas, as he breaks from his unjust imprisonment, and has now embarked on a revenge and liberation campaign against the cruel Mageseeker who holds the land of Demacia in tyranny.

God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 18

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to match Guitar Hero’s rock and roll combat with Street Fighter-style melee combat? If so, God of Rock is the exact answer to that question, as this title instructs players to compete against each other in 2.5D battles fueled by hitting perfect combinations of button presses, all to the rhythm of an original song. Needless to say, it requires rhythm and skill to master, but if you have both, you can be a challenge for the God of Rock title.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5) – April 19

It’s been more than a year since Aloy first ventured to the west coast of America in Horizon Forbidden West, but now that 2022 is behind us, Guerrilla Games wants to move to the next chapter of Aloy’s story by taking players to the Burning Shores . This PlayStation 5 exclusive expansion explores the volcanic shores of Los Angeles and sees Aloy take on a terrifying and enormous robot threat, while meeting a collection of new faces along the way.

Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – April 21

After years, and we mean years, of development, it’s finally time for Dead Island 2 to debut in April. This title takes players to the ravaged city of Hell-A (which is just Los Angeles, except with a boatload of zombies), and sees players use an armada of weapons and tools to smash, slash, blow up, shoot, splatter, ignite, rip, and just generally tear apart all sorts of different zombie types in this sunny, post-apocalyptic playground.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp (Nintendo Switch) – April 21

It has taken longer than expected for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp to arrive, as global events meant the time was not ripe for the game, but Nintendo has decided that April 2023 is the perfect time for the time title, meaning we can soon look forward to the original strategy experience being completely remade to modern standards and enhanced with a few modern additions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – April 28

While Disney has been no stranger to releasing a slew of Star Wars TV series lately, the entertainment company’s collaboration with EA and Respawn has been allowed to boil a little longer. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will pick up and see a more educated and gritty version of protagonist Cal Kestis as he continues to evade the Empire’s pursuers and help those in need in a galaxy far, far away.

And that does it for another Games To Look For. Be sure to join us again in a month to see what May 2023 has in store for video game fans.