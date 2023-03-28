Ubisoft+ possibly coming to the Xbox in April – That’s Gaming

199

In January of last year, Ubisoft confirmed that its subscription service, Ubisoft+, would at some point in the future become available for Xbox consoles, making the full range of games available to potential subscribers. Since then, there have been little to no updates on its progress – but that may soon change.

So reports @ScriptLeaksR6 on Twitter, who has often accurately leaked information about Ubisoft in the past (including the existence of Assassin’s Creed Mirage before the official announcement). In a recent tweet, the “leaker” claimed that Ubisoft+ will launch for Xbox consoles in “mid-April. Interestingly, the service’s logo was discovered in the Xbox Store backend back in August last year, suggesting that the launch for Microsoft’s platform has been in development for some time.

Of course, if Ubisoft+ is indeed coming to Xbox within the next few weeks as this latest leak claims, one would expect an official announcement to follow soon. Whether the service will be integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the same way as EA Play remains to be seen.

Interestingly, @ScriptLeaksR6 also recently leaked pre-order information for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as a gameplay screenshot for the first-person open-world title.