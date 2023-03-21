BLAST R6 Copenhagen Major arrives

Ubisoft and BLAST have released details of the first BLAST R6 Major of the year, which will take place in Copenhagen, Denmarkbetween April 24 and May 7. The event, which features a revamped format, will be attended by a live audience at the Forum Copenhagenlocated in the heart of Denmark’s capital city, from the May 5 to 7last weekend of the competition.

Dates and location.

Phase 1: from April 24 to 27 in closed session.

from April 24 to 27 in closed session. Phase 2: from April 29 to May 3 in closed session.

from April 29 to May 3 in closed session. Phase 3: from May 5 to 7 open to the public at Forum Copenhagen.

With the first phase of the 2023 Season underway, teams are already competing in all nine regions to qualify for the BLAST R6 Copenhagen Major. The 24 best teams will have the opportunity to travel to Denmark to compete for the title, to take a share of the prize of $750,000in addition to get points to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 in Brazil.

Denmark has a strong link to Rainbow Six Siege esports and a very passionate community, as well as being the birthplace of a legend of the scene, as well as a two-time world champion, Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzenand on the other side is the last winner of the Six Invitational and MVP of the competition Benjamin “Benjamaster” Dereli.

The BLAST R6 Major is one of the biggest esports events of the year worldwide, and will be the first large-scale Siege event in Copenhagen. The second BLAST R6 Major of 2023 will be held in United States in November.

For more details on the format, the venue and other aspects of the competition you can visit this link. Tickets are also available at this link.