Everyone is invited to celebrate Game Development World Championship Award Show – That’s Gaming

110

Game Development World Championship (GDWC) season 2022 is coming to an end and now is the time to celebrate great game developers and their games in a highly anticipated Award Show that will take place on April 22 in Tallinn, Estonia. Tickets are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot in advance. The event will also be streamed on the GDWC Youtube channel.

The Award Show celebrates the following categories: Studio, Indie, Hobby, Mobile, Game Jam, Student, Brainwave Award, Houdini Award, Xsolla Award. The final round of Fan Choice Voting is open from today, March 20 (8 am GMT+2) for the Studio, Indie, Hobby, Mobile & Game Jam categories. Come vote for the best one here: https://thegdwc.com/vote.

“We are extremely excited about the GDWC 2022. With more than 3,700 teams participating, this was the biggest year in the history of the championship. Your amazing judges are currently working hard to select the Jury Choice winners, and now we just need help from the players to decide on the Fan Choice winners. So go to our website and vote! And while you’re there, watch the GDWC 2022 Awards taking place on April 22 in Tallinn, Estonia,” said Olli Mäntylä, director of GDWC.

For the Fan Choice Voting, each category (Studio, Indie, Hobby, Mobile & Game Jam) contains 10 games to vote from and has 1 winner and 4 runner-up winners. Here are the prizes for all categories.

Fan Choice Runner-ups:

GDWC Swag & Certificate

1 year JetBrains Rider license

Ability to appear in Helpshift Showcase

20% discount for IGDA memberships

Fan Choice Indie, Studio & Hobby Winners:

Trip to Finland for 1 team representative

GDWC Swag & Certificate

Houdini Core 1-year license

1 year JetBrains Rider license

Ability to appear in Helpshift Showcase

20% discount for IGDA memberships

Fan Choice Mobile & Game Jam winners: