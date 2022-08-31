EU donates more than five million pills to Ukraine against possible radioactive exposure

Latest news on the war pitting Russia and Ukraine.

The European Union will donate to Ukraine more than five million potassium iodide tablets with which to protect the population in case of increased radiation around the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, due to the escalation of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

The European Emergency Response Coordination Center has mobilized 5.5 million tablets, worth more than €500,000, following a request made on August 26 by the Ukrainian government, which has accused Russia of militarizing the power plant.

Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic has called for an “immediate” cessation of fighting in the area, as “no nuclear plant should ever be used as a theater of war.” “It is unacceptable that civilian lives are being put at risk,” he said in a statement.

Potassium iodide tablets are administered in the event of a nuclear accident to saturate the thyroid gland and prevent the binding of radioactive iodine. Studies show that if taken before or shortly after exposure, they can decrease the long-term risk of cancer.