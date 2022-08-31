Home World News Dutch justice extends provisional detention of detained Spanish lorry driver by two...

Dutch justice extends provisional detention of detained Spanish lorry driver by two weeks

By
Lily Adric
-
A Rotterdam court has ordered that the Spanish truck driver arrested on Saturday after a multiple hit-and-run with six fatalities will remain at least another two weeks in provisional detention, a period in which he will not be able to have any contact other than with his lawyer.

The detainee, 45, is accused of causing a traffic accident with fatalities and serious injuries, after the vehicle he was driving left the road on Saturday in Nieuw-Beijerland and rammed a group participating in a barbecue.

The driver tested negative for alcohol after the accident, which also resulted in seven injuries. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has declined to give further details on the case while investigations are ongoing, according to Dutch television station NOS.

Lily Adric

