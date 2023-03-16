Dota 2 ESL Pro Tour Renewal

ESL Gaming has officially unveiled the details of its upcoming ESL Pro Tour (EPT) from Dota 2. The announcement marks the return of the DreamLeagueand will see teams from six regions compete over two seasons for the chance to reach the newly created tournament. Riyadh Masters.

The DreamLeague is a series of Dota 2 tournaments which had a total of 13 seasons before its hiatus in 2020. Brand, owned by DreamHack, will return in 2023. as an integral part of the new ESL Pro Tour.

On the other hand, the ESL has created a new system for distributing seats.whereby each region is guaranteed one of them and the others will be filled according to its Elo score.

The main part of the Pro Tour will consist of two group stages y a playoff round. The group stages will start at the end of March. After completion of the first group phase, a DreamLeague season will be held with a prize of $1M to be distributed, in which teams will compete in Europe.

After DreamLeague Season 19, the EPT continues with another group round, after which will take place. Another DreamLeague Season, again with a prize of $1M to be distributed. The group stage will initially feature 16 teams. The top four will advance to the next phase and the bottom four will drop out of the tournament. In the second group stage, eight teams in total, the top four will advance to the playoffs, and the other four will be eliminated.

It should be noted that the DreamLeague Season 19 champion at will join to the two best teams of the Season 20 and to the best teams of the playoffs in the Riyadh Masters 2023. The Masters will consist of a Play-in phasefollowed by a group stage, y will conclude with the playoffs. The entire Dota Pro Circuit will be supported by Intel, Predator, DHL and Monster Energy.

The new circuit was announced days after journalist Richard Lewis wrote a short report about it.